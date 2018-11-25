Superior Energy Services (SPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.76.

NYSE SPN opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,348.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,014,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,462,000 after purchasing an additional 106,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,095,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,991,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,806 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,112 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 181,556 shares during the period.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

