SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.01

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

