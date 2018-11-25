Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.06.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$43.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$40.49 and a twelve month high of C$55.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.40%.

In other news, insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$3,240,000.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

