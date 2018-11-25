Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,665 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

