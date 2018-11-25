Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,288 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of A. O. Smith worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $927,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

