Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $43,048,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 50.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $488,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $303,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $253,628.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.92 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc (CDK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-increases-stake-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.