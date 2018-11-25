SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) vs. Fujitsu General (FGELF) Head-To-Head Analysis

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) and Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SUEZ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SUEZ/ADR has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUEZ/ADR and Fujitsu General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUEZ/ADR $17.93 billion 0.51 $341.12 million $0.26 28.38 Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.74 $121.30 million $1.11 14.53

SUEZ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Fujitsu General. Fujitsu General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUEZ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUEZ/ADR and Fujitsu General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUEZ/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SUEZ/ADR and Fujitsu General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUEZ/ADR N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SUEZ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fujitsu General does not pay a dividend. SUEZ/ADR pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SUEZ/ADR beats Fujitsu General on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients. The company also offers consulting services; and engineering and construction contracts and other services. SUEZ SA was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

