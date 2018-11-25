Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $146.80 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

