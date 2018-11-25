StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Hits $885,320.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $885,320.00 and $1,961.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000199 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 15,997,465,915,044 coins and its circulating supply is 9,237,234,741,590 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

