Storm One Day Trading Volume Hits $933,515.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Storm has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. Storm has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $933,515.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00128547 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00191651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.04 or 0.07941375 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009277 BTC.

About Storm

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,781,114 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, YoBit, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bancor Network, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

