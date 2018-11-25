Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI opened at $27.28 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $209,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31,903.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.