Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.
SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, August 6th.
NYSE SRI opened at $27.28 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth about $209,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31,903.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.
