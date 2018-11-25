Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $177,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (GME)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 736,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 276,114 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush set a $19.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

