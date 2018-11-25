Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 31,318 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,615,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after buying an additional 420,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,329,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after buying an additional 760,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,416,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 82,790 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cross Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

TTMI stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,754.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

