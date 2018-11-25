Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $120.03 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,385,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $120,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.64 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

