State Street Corp (STT) Position Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304,952 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $37,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 3,604.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 1,855.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in State Street by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis D. Maiuri purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

