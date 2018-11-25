State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in First Bancorp (FBP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP opened at $8.82 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. Analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

