Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

