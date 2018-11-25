Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $91.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.04 million and the lowest is $88.31 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $81.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $348.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.98 million to $350.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $388.93 million, with estimates ranging from $359.25 million to $414.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Stag Industrial by 34.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Stag Industrial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stag Industrial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

