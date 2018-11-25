SSP Group (SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Wednesday.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 687 ($8.98).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 645.70 ($8.44) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 402.60 ($5.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 693 ($9.06).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.