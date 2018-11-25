Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

SFM stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,470.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 165,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $4,546,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,475 shares of company stock worth $8,032,053 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,641.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 563,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 93,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

