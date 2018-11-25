Spectrum Brands (SPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Brands is taking strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions and divestitures to enhance its business portfolio and drive growth. The company recently agreed to sell Global Auto Care business for $1.25 billion and concurrently signed an amended deal for the sale of Global Batteries & Lighting businesses. Management plans to use the divestiture proceeds to develop its core business units, reduce debt, reinvestment in strategic buyouts and share buybacks. Moreover, the company will retain the Appliances unit, comprising the Personal Care and Small Appliances businesses. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past month. The company posted dismal fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed estimates. Earnings also fell year over year owing to lower margins and higher distribution costs. Moreover, higher operating and input costs are hurting EBITDA for a while now.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.90.

NYSE:SPB opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 90.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

