SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 718,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 316,495 shares.The stock last traded at $33.20 and had previously closed at $33.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 359,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 30,610 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 164,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 165,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 138.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

