SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,381 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

JNK opened at $34.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1688 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

