SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

