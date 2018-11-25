Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 15.1% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 22.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of SO stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

