Sonos (SONO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sonos has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,459,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

