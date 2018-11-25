Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Matamec Explorations (MAT) Stock Price

News coverage about Matamec Explorations (CVE:MAT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Matamec Explorations earned a media sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Matamec Explorations has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05.

About Matamec Explorations

Matamec Explorations Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, precious metals, and base metals deposits, as well as for rare metals, platinum group metals, and rare earths deposits.

