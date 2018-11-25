Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SINA (SINA) Share Price

News articles about SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINA earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SINA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SINA in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $60.74 on Friday. SINA has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.99.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

