Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $252.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 68.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 36.0% in the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 113,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.