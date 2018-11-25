Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 733,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 497,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 400.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

