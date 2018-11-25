SKY (SKYAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sky plc offers entertainment and communications service. The Company offers Sky TV, on demand television programs; Sky Broadband offers broadband and telephony services; NOW TV is a streaming service and provides access to the Sky’s content; Sky Sports’ channels broadcast live sport, news and analysis, from football and golf to cricket and tennis; Sky Entertainment offers entertainment channels Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts; Sky News provides news and analysis; Sky Media is an advertising sales house and offers advertisers access to television channels; Sky Business provides Sky’s television and WiFi services; Sky Bet offers online betting and gaming services. Sky plc formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKYAY. UBS Group cut shares of SKY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SKY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of SKYAY stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. SKY has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

