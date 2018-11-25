SKY (SKYAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
According to Zacks, “Sky plc offers entertainment and communications service. The Company offers Sky TV, on demand television programs; Sky Broadband offers broadband and telephony services; NOW TV is a streaming service and provides access to the Sky’s content; Sky Sports’ channels broadcast live sport, news and analysis, from football and golf to cricket and tennis; Sky Entertainment offers entertainment channels Sky 1, Sky Living, Sky Atlantic and Sky Arts; Sky News provides news and analysis; Sky Media is an advertising sales house and offers advertisers access to television channels; Sky Business provides Sky’s television and WiFi services; Sky Bet offers online betting and gaming services. Sky plc formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKYAY. UBS Group cut shares of SKY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SKY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
SKY Company Profile
Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.
