Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (SHI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 117.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE SHI opened at $45.31 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

