Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,626,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 37,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $60,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $70,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,410.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,801 shares of company stock worth $345,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

