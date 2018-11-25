Shorty (SHORTY) Price Hits $0.0083 on Exchanges

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Shorty has a market cap of $826,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shorty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shorty alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005389 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000465 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shorty Coin Profile

Shorty (CRYPTO:SHORTY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site

Shorty Coin Trading

Shorty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shorty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shorty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shorty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shorty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.