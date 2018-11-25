Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

