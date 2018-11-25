Shell Asset Management Co. Has $19.26 Million Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,843 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $19,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AFLAC by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 308,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in AFLAC by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

