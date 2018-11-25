Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Baxter International by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

