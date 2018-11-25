Sharpay (S) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Sharpay has traded 69.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sharpay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Simex and IDEX. Sharpay has a market capitalization of $301,634.00 and approximately $8,566.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00125561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.08081633 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Sharpay Token Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,535,902 tokens. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io

Sharpay Token Trading

Sharpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

