Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 77,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

