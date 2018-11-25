SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 67,381 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,381 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,317,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,597,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $64.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

