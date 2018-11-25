SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,003,000 after buying an additional 2,969,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,460,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,710,000 after buying an additional 2,236,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,613,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 477,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 391,955 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $32.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

