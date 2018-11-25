SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,795 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $219.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $206.86 and a 52 week high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $124,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $9,670,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,711 shares of company stock worth $39,745,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-9795-shares-of-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.