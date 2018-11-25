Service Co. International (SCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “While Service Corporation has outpaced the industry in a year, the trend may reverse. After delivering beats in seven straight quarters, Service Corporation marked its first earnings miss in third-quarter 2018. Though earnings rose year over year, it was hit by high general and administrative costs, and high interest costs. Persistence of these factors is likely to keep earnings under pressure. Also, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials is a threat as cremations generate lower revenues. Use of alternative channels to buy funeral related products also poses concerns. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness enhanced revenues, courtesy of greater funeral and cemetery revenues. Management expects the strong performance to continue in the fourth quarter. It is focused on driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers bode well.”

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of SCI opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $737,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,373,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,792,000 after buying an additional 499,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,308,000 after buying an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,328,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,950,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after buying an additional 469,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.