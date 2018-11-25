Seneca Foods (SENEA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.