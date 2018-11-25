SecureCoin Price Tops $0.0035 (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. SecureCoin has a total market cap of $33,410.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00027097 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,529,071 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

