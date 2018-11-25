Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,392,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334,020 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.39% of Paychex worth $102,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $3,472,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

