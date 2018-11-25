Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 72,639 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $91,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 131,870 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.10 per share, with a total value of $12,277,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,396,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,088,113. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

