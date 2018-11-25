Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $86,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Barclays upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/schroder-investment-management-group-increases-position-in-brown-brown-inc-bro.html.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.