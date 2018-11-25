Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 211,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 87,211 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $362,994.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $195,963.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,170 shares of company stock worth $1,335,920. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $26.68 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

