Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/sawyer-company-inc-grows-holdings-in-abbvie-inc-abbv.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.